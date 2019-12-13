UrduPoint.com
Chadian President May Visit Russia In 2020 - Chadian Foreign Minister Mahamat Zene Cherif

ASWAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Chadian President Idriss Deby may pay a visit to Russia in the upcoming year to discuss cooperation between the two countries in various fields, Chadian Foreign Minister Mahamat Zene Cherif told Sputnik.

"It is possible that the Chadian president may visit Russia in 2020. We are waiting for the Kremlin to tell us the date," the minister said.

The diplomat stated that the partnership between the countries "required strengthening" in oil, agricultural, military and energy spheres, adding that Chad "was open to Russian investors."

According to the minister, 90 percent of weapons and military equipment, which the Chadian army has been using, come from Russia, including "aircraft that we have bought from [Moscow].

"

Africa's western Sahel nations, including Chad, attended the first Russia-Africa summit, which took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi from October 23-24, to strengthen economic and development ties as well as address security issues in the region, posed by terrorist organizations.

Russia and Chad established diplomatic relations in 1964. Since then, the two countries have been enhancing bilateral partnership.

