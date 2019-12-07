UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chadian President Says Libyan Crisis Destabilizes Africa's Sahel

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:20 AM

Chadian President Says Libyan Crisis Destabilizes Africa's Sahel

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Chadian President Idriss Deby demanded Friday that efforts to stabilize the Sahel region south of the Sahara desert go hand-in-hand with the peace process in Libya, saying the two were closely related.

"The fight against terrorism in the Sahel requires that the Libyan crisis be solved.

The state of chaos in this country has been and continues to be the main source of destabilization," he said.

Speaking at the Mediterranean Dialogues forum in Rome, Deby pointed to a direct link between the rise of terrorism in the belt region, which includes a part of Chad, and the escalating Libyan crisis.

The president said that the eight-year war in Libya had led to "truly tragic" consequences in the entire region and called for a comprehensive dialogue that should involve all stakeholders and give voice to the African Union.

Related Topics

Rome Chad Libya All

Recent Stories

Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are ..

40 minutes ago

Three killed, shooter dead in US navy base attack

40 minutes ago

Ferguson 'incredibly proud' ahead of Everton manag ..

40 minutes ago

French government sticks by pension reform as stri ..

40 minutes ago

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri peo ..

40 minutes ago

Stock markets power ahead on strong US jobs data

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.