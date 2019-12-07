ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Chadian President Idriss Deby demanded Friday that efforts to stabilize the Sahel region south of the Sahara desert go hand-in-hand with the peace process in Libya, saying the two were closely related.

"The fight against terrorism in the Sahel requires that the Libyan crisis be solved.

The state of chaos in this country has been and continues to be the main source of destabilization," he said.

Speaking at the Mediterranean Dialogues forum in Rome, Deby pointed to a direct link between the rise of terrorism in the belt region, which includes a part of Chad, and the escalating Libyan crisis.

The president said that the eight-year war in Libya had led to "truly tragic" consequences in the entire region and called for a comprehensive dialogue that should involve all stakeholders and give voice to the African Union.