Chadian Transition Military Council Says Country Faces 'Serious' Terrorist Threat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The security situation in Chad remains serious amid the continued terrorist threat, the Transition Military Council said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Chad's army announced that the country's leader, Idriss Deby Itno, who was reelected for his sixth presidential term in a row, died of serious wounds he received on the frontline in the country's north during clashes between government forces and rebels. The army has dissolved Chad's government and parliament and created the Transition Military Council that will rule the country until fresh elections are held.

"The war in which the marshal of Chad died is not finished yet.

The security situation remains quite serious due to the continuing terrorist threat and its scale," the Transition Military Council said in a statement published on the presidential website.

Chad faces numerous social and economic problems and security threats, including the confrontation between Muslims in the North and Christians in the South. In addition, terrorist organization Boko Haram (banned in Russia) is still active in northwestern Chad. Since 2017, the situation has been worsening along the Chad-Libyan border. In 2015, the authorities imposed a state of emergency that still remains in place.