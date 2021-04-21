UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chadian Transition Military Council Says Country Faces 'Serious' Terrorist Threat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:17 PM

Chadian Transition Military Council Says Country Faces 'Serious' Terrorist Threat

The security situation in Chad remains serious amid the continued terrorist threat, the Transition Military Council said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The security situation in Chad remains serious amid the continued terrorist threat, the Transition Military Council said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Chad's army announced that the country's leader, Idriss Deby Itno, who was reelected for his sixth presidential term in a row, died of serious wounds he received on the frontline in the country's north during clashes between government forces and rebels. The army has dissolved Chad's government and parliament and created the Transition Military Council that will rule the country until fresh elections are held.

"The war in which the marshal of Chad died is not finished yet.

The security situation remains quite serious due to the continuing terrorist threat and its scale," the Transition Military Council said in a statement published on the presidential website.

Chad faces numerous social and economic problems and security threats, including the confrontation between Muslims in the North and Christians in the South. In addition, terrorist organization Boko Haram (banned in Russia) is still active in northwestern Chad. Since 2017, the situation has been worsening along the Chad-Libyan border. In 2015, the authorities imposed a state of emergency that still remains in place.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Russia Parliament Died Chad Border 2017 2015 Muslim Christian Government

Recent Stories

PCB reopens club registration portal

10 minutes ago

NEPRA chairman calls on Sadiq Sanjrani

3 minutes ago

Govt. will hand over 2056 flats to registered indu ..

3 minutes ago

Excise police nab 45,400 grams hashish, 2040 gram ..

3 minutes ago

Friday car bazaar inconveniences local residents

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Shehbaz Shar ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.