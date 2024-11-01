Open Menu

Chad's Army Accused Of Killing 'scores' Of Fishermen In Nigeria: Local Sources

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Kano, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Chad's military has been accused of killing "scores" of fishermen in Nigeria while targeting militants, days after 40 died in a Boko Haram attack on a military base in Chad, fishermen and anti-militant militia told AFP on Thursday.

The Chadian army launched an airstrike pummelling Tilma island in Kukawa district on the Nigerian side of Lake Chad on Wednesday while fishermen were tending to their catch, the sources said.

Two anti-militant militia assisting Nigerian soldiers in fighting the militant groups in the region told AFP that "scores" were killed in the bombardment.

"There was an attack on fishermen by a (fighter) jet belonging to the Chadian military in Tilma island which killed scores of fishermen," Babakura Kolo, an anti-militant militia leader, said.

"The jet mistook the fishermen for Boko Haram terrorists who attacked a military base inside Chad on Sunday," Kolo added.

Requesting anonymity, a Chadian general staff officer told AFP that "Boko Haram fighters often blend in with the fishermen and farmers whenever they commit their crimes. It is therefore difficult to distinguish between the population and the terrorists."

Besides killing around 40 people, Boko Haram's Sunday raid on a base in the Lake Chad region also left dozens wounded, with the group claiming responsibility for the attack in a propaganda video released on Monday.

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby, who visited the military base after the militant attack, has vowed to "pursue and track down the attackers to their last entrenchment," according to a Chadian military statement.

Most of the fishermen caught up in the aerial attack were from the towns of Baga, Doron-Baga and Duguri on the shores of Lake Chad, said Ibrahim Liman, another anti-militant militia.

"The fighter jet encircled Tilma before beginning to drop bombs while people run in all directions for cover," said fisherman Sallau Arzika.

Arzika escaped the airstrike and made it back to the garrison town of Monguno.

"A large number of fishermen were killed. No one can give an exact number because bodies are still scattered across Tilma."

Some of the dead bodies and the injured were taken to a military base in Mile 4, near Baga, Arzika added.

Fisherman Labo Sani from Doron-Baga told AFP that two of his friends were killed in the airstrike while a third was critically injured.

"We were carrying out our fishing and it never crossed our mind that we would be attacked and killed by a fighter jet," said Sani.

