Chad's Cotton Farmers Burned By Climate Change And False Promises

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Kagtaou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Declador Rimleldeoudje waded through his field between thousands of stalks he hopes will become a bumper crop of cotton -- knowing that Chad's white gold has a future as unpredictable as the rains.

For decades, cotton has sustained his region of southern Chad. But the prized crop is now under threat.

At the entrance to his village of Kagtaou, around 60 kilometres (40 miles) from Moundou, the main city in the south, stands a huge container overflowing with cotton.

CotonTchad, the semi-private company that was supposed to purchase it, still has not honoured its pledge and growers fear the unpredictable rains will destroy their harvest before it's sold.

"We like cotton but it's too difficult .

.. the climate isn't stable and that's a real drawback. It effects the tonnage," Rimleldeoudje explained, shading his eyes from the scorching sun.

The 24-year-old's profits have tumbled to a third of what they were last harvest.

Nearly everyone in Kagtaou makes their living from cotton.

But more and more people are becoming discouraged because of the damage wrought by climate change and long-running conflicts between farmers and herders.

"Evidence of climate change -- irregular rainfall which sometimes causes drought and other times sporadic floods -- leads to huge drops in production," explained Laohote Baohoutou, a climatologist at N'Djamena University.

It also exacerbates ancestral conflicts, he said.

