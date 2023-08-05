Open Menu

Chad's Defense Minister Says N'Djamena Will Not Send Troops To Niger

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2023 | 04:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Chadian Defense Minister Daoud Yaya Brahim said Friday that N'Djamena was not planning to engage in any military operations on the territory of Niger.

Media reported earlier on Friday, Abdel-Fatau Musah, the commissioner for political affairs, peace and security of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), that ECOWAS has developed a plan for a possible military intervention in Niger, including when and how the forces will be deployed. Last week, ECOWAS gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate detained President Mohamed Bazoum, or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation.

"No, Chad will not intervene militarily in Niger for a number of reasons," Chadian news outlet tchadinfos quoted the minister as saying.

Chad's desire to resolve the situation in Niger through dialogue was among these reasons, the minister said, adding that the people of Niger must choose the fate of the country.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP).

