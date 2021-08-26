Former Chadian president Hissene Habre was buried Thursday in Senegal's capital Dakar, AFP journalists saw, where he had been serving a life sentence for crimes against humanity

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Former Chadian president Hissene Habre was buried Thursday in Senegal's capital Dakar, AFP journalists saw, where he had been serving a life sentence for crimes against humanity.

The former leader was jailed in Dakar in 2016 after an African Union-backed trial over abuses committed during years of iron-fisted rule in Chad.

On Tuesday, he succumbed aged 79 to Covid-19 in a private clinic in West African city.

About two hundred relatives, supporters and Senegalese dignitaries prayed before his body before an uncompleted Dakar mosque on Thursday as part of a simple ceremony.

There were no women present, according to tradition. Habre's body, which was shrouded in cloth, was then buried at a nearby cemetery.

The ex-dictator's son Hamid Hissene Habre described his father as "loving" and called his conviction an "injustice".