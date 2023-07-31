MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Interim President of Chad Mahamat Idriss Deby said on Monday he met with Niger's self-declared leader Abdourahmane Tchiani, as well as Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum overthrown and detained in a Tchiani-led coup, to discuss a peaceful solution to the political crisis.

On Sunday, French media reported Deby was set to travel to Niger on Sunday for mediation efforts. Later, Al Arabiya broadcaster showed a photo of Deby sitting next to Bazoum.

"In Niamey, I held extensive discussions with the leaders of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, including General Abdourahmane Tchiani, President Mohamed Bazoum, and former President Mahamadou Issoufou, in a brotherly spirit in order to explore all possible ways to find a peaceful solution to the crisis shaking this neighbor country," Deby tweeted.

Before Niger, Chad's leader visited Nigeria's capital of Abuja at the invitation of Nigerian President and Acting Head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Bola Tinubu.

Last Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the president, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained Bazoum at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in Niamey.