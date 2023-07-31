Open Menu

Chad's Interim President Says Met With Mutineers' Leader, Overthrown President In Niger

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Chad's Interim President Says Met With Mutineers' Leader, Overthrown President in Niger

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Interim President of Chad Mahamat Idriss Deby said on Monday he met with Niger's self-declared leader Abdourahmane Tchiani, as well as Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum overthrown and detained in a Tchiani-led coup, to discuss a peaceful solution to the political crisis.

On Sunday, French media reported Deby was set to travel to Niger on Sunday for mediation efforts. Later, Al Arabiya broadcaster showed a photo of Deby sitting next to Bazoum.

"In Niamey, I held extensive discussions with the leaders of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, including General Abdourahmane Tchiani, President Mohamed Bazoum, and former President Mahamadou Issoufou, in a brotherly spirit in order to explore all possible ways to find a peaceful solution to the crisis shaking this neighbor country," Deby tweeted.

Before Niger, Chad's leader visited Nigeria's capital of Abuja at the invitation of Nigerian President and Acting Head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Bola Tinubu.

Last Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the president, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained Bazoum at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in Niamey.

Related Topics

Niamey Abuja Chad Niger Nigeria Sunday Media TV All

Recent Stories

DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real esta ..

DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real estate transactions in H1 2023

8 minutes ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame ..

Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

8 minutes ago
 Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘ ..

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’

38 minutes ago
 H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Interna ..

48 minutes ago
 Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Mal ..

Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Malaysia amid Asia expansion

53 minutes ago
 Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Termin ..

Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Terminal 3

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricati ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricating fake case, attributing it t ..

1 hour ago
 BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

1 hour ago
 BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 today

2 hours ago
 BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 today

2 hours ago
 BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

2 hours ago
 DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Aga ..

DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

2 hours ago

More Stories From World