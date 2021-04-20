UrduPoint.com
Chad's Military Council Says Transparent Elections To Be Held When Transition Period Ends

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Chad's Military Council Says Transparent Elections to Be Held When Transition Period Ends

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Chad's military council, which will govern the country during a transitional period of 18 months following the death of President Idriss Deby, announced on Tuesday that democratic and transparent elections would be held when the transition period ends.

"New institutions of the republic will be established in the end of the transitional period through free, democratic and transparent elections," the transitional military council said in a statement, published on the presidential website.

