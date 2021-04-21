MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Transitional Military Council of Chad, formed after the death of President Idriss Deby, will transfer the power to a civilian government after elections, the council's deputy chairman, said on Wednesday.

"We would like to assure the public that the members of the Military Transitional Council will transfer power to the civilian government following free and democratic elections within 18 months," the deputy chairman said in a statement.

The Transitional Military Council of Chad was established on Tuesday, after Idriss Deby, aged 68, died in hospital after sustaining injuries in a clash with insurgents.