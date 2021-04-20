UrduPoint.com
Chad's President Re-Elected For 6th Term - Early Results

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:59 PM

Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno, who has been ruling the country since 1990, won the April 11 presidential elections, preliminary results show

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno, who has been ruling the country since 1990, won the April 11 presidential elections, preliminary results show.

According to the results, cited by newspaper Al Wihda on Monday, Deby took 79.32% of votes.

He is followed by Pahimi Padacke Albert with 10.32% and Lydie Beassemda, the first female presidential candidate, with 3.16% of votes.

The Supreme Court is yet to approve the results. The turnout was 64.81%.

Deby, 68, who seized power during an armed rebellion in 1990, was reelected for his sixth term, making him one of the longest-serving leaders in Africa.

