MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Chad's Prime Minister of the transitional government, Albert Pahimi Padacke, resigned to pave the way for a new government after the country decided to postpone the elections for two years, the office of President Mahamat Idris Deby Itno said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Padacke handed in his resignation at a meeting with Deby, who was sworn in as president for the transition period on Monday.

"During this audience, the prime minister thanked the president for the trust placed in him to lead the first stage of the transition period... and submitted his resignation to the president, wishing him good luck in leading the country in the second stage of the transition period," the communique said.

In April 2021, long-ruling Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno died from wounds sustained in clashes with rebels from the Front for Change and Concord in Chad. Following his death, the country's military established the Transitional Military Council set to rule for 18 months until new elections were held.

The council was headed by 37-year-old General Mahamat Idris Deby Itno, the son of the deceased president. As that deadline approached, a nationwide forum organized by Deby junior set a new 24-month time frame for holding the elections, and proclaimed him Chad's interim president on October 8.