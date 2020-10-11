UrduPoint.com
Chain Reaction Launched At Reactor In 1st Power Unit Of Belarusian NPP - Energy Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) The chain reaction has been launched at a nuclear reactor at the first power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which is now operating on the minimum controllable power level, the Energy Ministry said on Sunday.

"In accordance with the construction schedule of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant, a chain reaction was successfully launched at the first power unit, the reactor was brought to the minimum controllable power level," the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry added that a range of studies to confirm the reliability of the entire system of nuclear control and nuclear safety would be carried out at the first power unit.

After all the required tests, Belarus will connect the plant's first power unit to the country's energy system.

The plant is being built by Atomstroyexport, a subsidiary of Rosatom, Russia's nuclear energy giant. It will feature two units with VVER-1200 pressurized water reactors. The first power unit is expected to be commissioned in early 2021. The second one is expected to start operating in 2022.

