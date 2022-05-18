Leonid Slutsky, the chair of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian lower house, was elected as a new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), party's spokesman Alexander Dupin told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Leonid Slutsky, the chair of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian lower house, was elected as a new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), party's spokesman Alexander Dupin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Leonid Slutsky has been elected as the head of the LDPR faction," Dupin said.

Later in the day, Slutsky commended his fellow party members for "confidence shown" and assured that no major reforms regarding the party's operation are anticipated.

"There will be no tectonic shifts in the work of the LDPR faction, we are a constructive opposition," Slutsky told reporters.

Russian lower house chairman Vyacheslav Volodin congratulated Slutsky on his election as the new LDPR head and said that he will retain his current position of the foreign affairs committee's chair, expressing the hope that Slutsky's attention to the international agenda will remain intact.

Slutsky was appointed acting head of the LDPR after the former leader and founder of the party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, died on April 6 after a long-term illness.