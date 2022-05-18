UrduPoint.com

Chair Of Russian Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee Elected New Leader Of LDPR

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 06:32 PM

Chair of Russian Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee Elected New Leader of LDPR

Leonid Slutsky, the chair of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian lower house, was elected as a new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), party's spokesman Alexander Dupin told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Leonid Slutsky, the chair of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian lower house, was elected as a new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), party's spokesman Alexander Dupin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Leonid Slutsky has been elected as the head of the LDPR faction," Dupin said.

Later in the day, Slutsky commended his fellow party members for "confidence shown" and assured that no major reforms regarding the party's operation are anticipated.

"There will be no tectonic shifts in the work of the LDPR faction, we are a constructive opposition," Slutsky told reporters.

Russian lower house chairman Vyacheslav Volodin congratulated Slutsky on his election as the new LDPR head and said that he will retain his current position of the foreign affairs committee's chair, expressing the hope that Slutsky's attention to the international agenda will remain intact.

Slutsky was appointed acting head of the LDPR after the former leader and founder of the party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, died on April 6 after a long-term illness.

Related Topics

Election Russia Died Vladimir Putin April Opposition

Recent Stories

CM inaugurates grid station, girls' college in Lal ..

CM inaugurates grid station, girls' college in Lal Qilla

2 minutes ago
 Price control magistrates tasked to go after profi ..

Price control magistrates tasked to go after profiteers

3 minutes ago
 Student's work displayed at Punjab Arts Council

Student's work displayed at Punjab Arts Council

3 minutes ago
 BAP to move No-Trust-Motion against Balochistan CM ..

BAP to move No-Trust-Motion against Balochistan CM PTI Balochistan chapter

25 minutes ago
 Foreign and local investors will be facilitated: S ..

Foreign and local investors will be facilitated: Salik

37 minutes ago
 Regular launch of Pak-Iran Private Economic Zone i ..

Regular launch of Pak-Iran Private Economic Zone is a basic need of the hour. Kh ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.