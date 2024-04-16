Chairman, CIDCA Awarded Hilal-e-Quaid-Azam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) On behalf of the President of Pakistan, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi conferred the civil award Hilal-i -Quaid-i-Azam on Ambassador Luo Zhaohui, Chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), at an auspicious investiture ceremony held at the Embassy of Pakistan here on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi felicitated Ambassador Luo on receiving the prestigious award that marked a recognition of his outstanding contribution to China-Pakistan friendship.
Paying rich tribute to Ambassador Luo for his meritorious services, the Ambassador called him "a great friend of Pakistan" who had always been at the forefront in supporting the people and government of Pakistan.
Ambassador Luo Zhaohui, in his remarks, expressed profound gratitude to the President of Pakistan for conferring on him "Hilal-e-Quaid-i-Azam".
He referred to Pakistan as his second home, recalling especially the extraordinary support extended to him by the Pakistan leadership during his tenure as Ambassador of China to Pakistan.
The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, high-level officials and media persons of China and Pakistan.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
More Stories From World
-
Paris 2024 Games flame lit in ancient Olympia33 minutes ago
-
'Go home': Overtourism sparks backlash in Spain43 minutes ago
-
Massive fire engulfs Copenhagen's historic stock exchange1 hour ago
-
Over 50 prospective Trump jurors say unable to be fair, excused1 hour ago
-
New Godzilla x Kong film tops Chinese box office2 hours ago
-
Flash floods leave at least 1,000 homeless in northern Tanzania2 hours ago
-
Turkish foreign minister to visit Qatar for bilateral talks2 hours ago
-
Mexico City records record-high temperature of 34.2C: water commission2 hours ago
-
Three-episode TV series on cultural, ethical advancement in new era set to air2 hours ago
-
Türkiye's retail sales volume up by 25.1% in Feb2 hours ago
-
Colidio fires River Plate into Argentina's Primera Division last eight2 hours ago
-
China unveils highest-level Chu state tomb excavated to date2 hours ago