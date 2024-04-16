Open Menu

Chairman, CIDCA Awarded Hilal-e-Quaid-Azam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) On behalf of the President of Pakistan, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi conferred the civil award Hilal-i -Quaid-i-Azam on Ambassador Luo Zhaohui, Chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), at an auspicious investiture ceremony held at the Embassy of Pakistan here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi felicitated Ambassador Luo on receiving the prestigious award that marked a recognition of his outstanding contribution to China-Pakistan friendship.

Paying rich tribute to Ambassador Luo for his meritorious services, the Ambassador called him "a great friend of Pakistan" who had always been at the forefront in supporting the people and government of Pakistan.

Ambassador Luo Zhaohui, in his remarks, expressed profound gratitude to the President of Pakistan for conferring on him "Hilal-e-Quaid-i-Azam".

He referred to Pakistan as his second home, recalling especially the extraordinary support extended to him by the Pakistan leadership during his tenure as Ambassador of China to Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, high-level officials and media persons of China and Pakistan.

APP/asg

