UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Addresses Participants Of PN Staff Course At Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 06:48 PM

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Addresses Participants Of PN Staff Course At Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, addressed the participants of Naval Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th June, 2019) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, addressed the participants of Naval Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

Chairman’s talk was mainly focused on National Security Challenges and Options for Pakistan; where he highlighted the increasingly fluid security environment shaped by a dynamic mix of emerging challenges and opportunities.

CJCSC said that warfare of 21st century has evolved and changed, and has morphed into Grey Hybrid Conflict, affecting Pakistan’s security situation; which is a complex function of internal and external factors.

Regional peace is contingent upon maintenance of strategic stability in South Asia. Chairman also shared Pakistan’s contributions and efforts for regional peace and stability, especially in Afghanistan.

The talk was followed by a vibrant and candid question & answer session. Earlier upon arrival, Chairman JCSC laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral ZahidIlyas.

Related Topics

Lahore Afghanistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Century Pakistan Navy Asia

Recent Stories

United States Navy Ship Visits Pakistan

53 seconds ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Houthi's Terror Attack On Ab ..

6 minutes ago

OIC Dismisses Decision Of Moldova To Relocate Emba ..

7 minutes ago

Discipline was needed to win game against Aussies: ..

1 minute ago

Lithuania temperatures hit record highs amid Balti ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 19,900 qua ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.