Chairman Mao, Quaid-e-Azam’s sculptures unveiled at Pakistan Embassy Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) In a significant cultural milestone, striking sculptures of Chairman, Mao Zedong and Pakistan’s founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, known as Quaid-e-Azam were unveiled at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing here on Friday.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi and Mrs. Khalil Hashmi unveiled the sculptures at a befitting ceremony, “Eternal Remembrance: Honoruing Legacies of Jinnah and Mao,” held to celebrate their birth anniversaries in December 2023 and their enduring legacies.

As fathers of their respective nations, Chairman Mao Zedong and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Chairman demonstrated inspiring leadership as well as unwavering commitment to the principles of equity and justice.

The sculptures, masterly crafted by renowned Chinese artist Yuan Xikun, offer a unique lens, intertwining the aspirations of these eminent leaders and their nations.

The unveiling ceremony was attended, among others, by members of the diplomatic corps, Ms. Mao Xiaoqing, niece of Chairman Mao Zedong, Madame Geng Jing, who and her ancestors had made profound contributions to Pakistan’s development and growth, and Master Yuan Xikun, the world’s renowned artisan who had made both the sculptures that

were put on display at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Hashmi paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and Chairman Mao, remembering them as two of the most iconic figures of the twentieth century who held a common vision of independence, justice, emancipation and self-respect for their nations.

The ambassador also commended Master Yuan Xikun for his craftsmanship and dedication, reflected vividly in the high quality of both the sculptures.

He added that the presence of Quaid-e-Azam and Chairman Mao’s sculptures at the Pakistan Embassy would be an apt manifestation of the iron brotherhood signifying the relationship between Pakistan and China.

In addition to the Ambassador, Madame Geng Jing and Master Yuan Xikun also spoke at the event, speaking passionately about the unique, time tested and special friendship between China and Pakistan.

They noted that the ceremony to unveil the sculptures of two great leaders was a momentous occasion reaffirming the sentiments of mutual respect, love and affection which capture the essence of China-Pakistan relationship.

