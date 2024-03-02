Chairman, NPC Standing Committee felicitates Ayaz Sadiq

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Chairman, Standing Committee of National People's Congress (NPC) of China, Zhao Leji felicitated Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on being elected the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

In his congratulatory message, Zhao Leji said that China and Pakistan are all weather friends and brothers who always support each other.

Regardless of the changes in the global situation, the two countries always support each other on each other's core issues and matters of vital interest.

He said, the iron friendship between China and Pakistan has grown into a towering tree with deep roots in the hearts of the people of both countries.

Zhao Leji said, he will work with Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to enhance friendly cooperation and exchanges between the National People's Congress of China and the National Assembly of Pakistan, to further promote the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

"In the future, we want to speed up the construction of a prosperous society between China and Pakistan," he added.

