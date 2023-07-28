Chairman of African Union Says Ceasefire in Ukraine Must Be Reached

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 10:35 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Chairman of African Union and President of Comoros Azali Assoumani said on Friday that it is necessary to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"We need to reach a ceasefire (in Ukraine)," Assoumani said during the final statement at the Russia-Africa summit.

Putin showed readiness to conduct dialogue on Ukraine, but now the other side in the conflict needs to be convinced, Assoumani said.

"President Putin has shown us that he is ready to engage in dialogue and find a solution. Now we need to convince the other side. I hope that we will succeed," Assoumani concluded.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

