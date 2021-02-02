Chairman of DP World visits Dubai International Airport

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem: Dubai is a central hub for storing and distributing Covid-19 vaccine

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021) In a visit to the Dubai International Airport, H.E. Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation Stated that the UAE has been among the top countries in supporting international efforts to curb the spread of the covid-19 virus since the start of the crisis.



“The UAE is the world's top humanitarian donor of aids and logistics related to combating the virus in the region and beyond. The country has put all its advanced infrastructure and deep-rooted experience in logistics to help with the transportation of the vaccines. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has directed the acceleration of the distribution of the vaccine, especially to developing countries in support of COVAX initiative, launched by the World Health Organization, to ensure two billion vaccines are fairly delivered during 2021. We are working hard towards achieving this target relying on the fact that Dubai is a central hub for storing and distributing Covid-19 vaccine,” said bin Sulayem.



In his visit, Bin Sulayem was accompanied by H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and Dubai Customs’ senior management team.

Bin Sulayem pointed out that Dubai initiative of mobilizing Emirates Airlines, DP World network, Dubai Airports, and the Dubai International Humanitarian City for the cause is reflective of the emirate’s leading role in providing solutions to help the world in times of need and crises.

In the same vein, H.E Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs said Dubai is going above and beyond to accelerate the air transportation of the vaccine through Emirates SkyCargo.



He said commitment to strict safety measures in inspection operations is also one of the top priorities at this stage, and Dubai Customs has advanced systems and technologies to facilitate passenger traffic.



The visitors viewed the work in progress at the airport and the efforts to promote performance and customs services delivered to passengers. They were received by the airport directors and were briefed on the measures taken to advance customs services, provide a safe environment to curb the spread of the pandemic and protect the passengers, while safeguarding society as a whole from the hazards of illegitimate trade.

“Dubai Customs made 820 seizures in 2020, and dealt with 13.6 items of luggage and 8.3 million passengers,” said Musabih.

Musabih expected busier travel and tourism activity as the global vaccination campaigns increase. He thanked inspection officers and customs employees for their dedication and hard work during the crisis stating that they have done their national duty on the frontlines in the best possible way safeguarding the national health and economy.

Dubai Customs has launched the iDeclare smart application, which is now available on Google Play and Apple Store. The first of its kind application in the world is a smart mobile app that helps passengers securely submit declaration on the go. The app bypasses the current traditional paper forms, providing a quick and secure way to transfer information to the passengers on customs rules and regulations, and helping passengers cut down on waiting time in line.