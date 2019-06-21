UrduPoint.com
Chairman Of EU Military Committee Announces Plans To Visit Donbas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:45 PM

Chairman of the EU Military Committee Gen. Claudio Graziano said on Friday that he was going to visit Donbas to meet with representatives of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry and Armed Forces

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Chairman of the EU Military Committee Gen. Claudio Graziano said on Friday that he was going to visit Donbas to meet with representatives of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry and Armed Forces.

"I came to Ukraine exactly to get acquainted with a military situation and I will visit the eastern regions and will meet with officials from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Joint Forces Operation's leadership," Graziano said during his meeting with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yehor Bozhok, as quoted by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

He also confirmed that the EU Military Committee was intensely monitoring the situation in Donbas.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also stated that the sides had discussed the development of Ukrainian-EU cooperation in the context of "the common EU security and defense policy as well as building direct contacts between the defense ministries.

"

The discussion happened during Graziano's two-day visit to Ukraine.

The Donbas region has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics after they refused to recognize the new government in Kiev that came to power in what they considered to be a coup. In 2015, the warring parties signed the Minsk peace accords to end the hostilities in the region, but the situation has remained tense, with both parties accusing each other of ceasefire violations.

