TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who claims arriving in Batumi and plans to travel to Tbilisi soon, is not in Georgia, his videoaddresses are fake, Irakli Kobakhidze, the chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, said on Friday.

"I will tell you once again, Mikheil Saakashvili is not in Batumi, his video was not even recorded in Georgia. He is a clown," Kobakhidze told reporters.

Saakashvili's United National Movement opposition party is facing some internal strife, and the ex-president just intends to "claim" votes that party chairman Nika Melia secures in the upcoming vote, Kobakhidze explained.