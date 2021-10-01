UrduPoint.com

Chairman Of Georgia's Ruling Party Says Saakashvili Did Not Arrive

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:04 PM

Chairman of Georgia's Ruling Party Says Saakashvili Did Not Arrive

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who claims arriving in Batumi and plans to travel to Tbilisi soon, is not in Georgia, his videoaddresses are fake, Irakli Kobakhidze, the chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, said on Friday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who claims arriving in Batumi and plans to travel to Tbilisi soon, is not in Georgia, his videoaddresses are fake, Irakli Kobakhidze, the chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, said on Friday.

"I will tell you once again, Mikheil Saakashvili is not in Batumi, his video was not even recorded in Georgia. He is a clown," Kobakhidze told reporters.

Saakashvili's United National Movement opposition party is facing some internal strife, and the ex-president just intends to "claim" votes that party chairman Nika Melia secures in the upcoming vote, Kobakhidze explained.

Related Topics

Vote Batumi Tbilisi Georgia Opposition

Recent Stories

POL prices are cheaper in Pakistan other than neig ..

POL prices are cheaper in Pakistan other than neighboring states: Shaukat Tarin

3 minutes ago
 PM offers condolence on death of mother of Mir Sha ..

PM offers condolence on death of mother of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

12 seconds ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment to UN Charter on its ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to UN Charter on its membership anniversary

27 minutes ago
 Georgia's Ex-President Saakashvili Calls on Suppor ..

Georgia's Ex-President Saakashvili Calls on Supporters to Gather in Tbilisi This ..

27 minutes ago
 Registration for Startups Opens on Startup Punjab ..

Registration for Startups Opens on Startup Punjab Portal for Participation in Du ..

36 minutes ago
 Govt absorbs decades' highest int'l price-hike to ..

Govt absorbs decades' highest int'l price-hike to protect people: Tarin

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.