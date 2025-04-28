Chairman Of Grand National Assembly Of Turkiye Arrives In Kyrgyzstan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 09:10 AM
Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Turkiye Numan Kurtulmus has arrived today in the Kyrgyz Republic for an official visit.
The guest of honor was met at the Manas International Airport by Deputy Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Azygaliev and head of the parliamentary friendship group for cooperation with Turkiye Alisher Kozuyev.
As part of the official visit, which will last until April 29, bilateral talks are planned between Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu and Numan Kurtulmus.
In addition, a document aimed at developing inter-parliamentary cooperation is expected to be signed.
