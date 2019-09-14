UrduPoint.com
Chairman Of NATO Military Committee Outlines Elements Of New Military Strategy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 06:43 PM

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, has outlined elements of the alliance's military strategy during his opening remarks at the committee's conference in Slovenia on Saturday, noting that the experimental approach should be used

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, has outlined elements of the alliance's military strategy during his opening remarks at the committee's conference in Slovenia on Saturday, noting that the experimental approach should be used.

In May 2019, the NATO adopted a new military strategy to enhance the organization's ability to face modern security and defense challenges. Its details have not been made public.

"Our warfighting capstone concept will allow for a prioritisation of capabilities, force developments and experimentation to counter multi-dimensional and multi-domain challenges.

This will enable NATO as an Alliance to maintain our military edge against adversaries, potential or real, and allow us to continue to meet our objectives across our core tasks," the chairman said.

He also named NATO's top priorities, which include safeguarding peace in Kosovo, maintaining the alliance's presence in Afghanistan, and stopping any potential resurgence of ISIS terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Iraq.

The NATO Military Committee is one of the oldest bodies within the organization and provides advises the North Atlantic Council on military policy.

