Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Chairman of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council Lieutenant General Abdelfattah Al-Burhan, and his accompanying delegation left Jeddah on Sunday.

At King Abdulaziz International Airport, he was seen off by Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, Governor of Jeddah, and other officials.