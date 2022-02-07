UrduPoint.com

Chairman Of Turkey's Vatan Party Calls US Entering Black Sea Unacceptable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 01:11 PM

The United States engagement in the Black Sea would have profound consequences for the region, therefore it must be averted, Chairman of Turkey's Vatan party Dogu Perincek told Sputnik on Monday

"At first glance, NATO's eastward expansion poses a threat to Russia, yet there is an understanding in Turkey that there are threats here for Ankara as well. Greece and Ukraine are at Turkey's bow, and the US is pouring weapons and planes into both countries to stage provocations. We understand that Ukraine, like Greece, serves the interests of Washington. Inviting the US to the Black Sea would have very complex consequences. It is necessary to forestall external forces in the Black Sea," Perincek said.

According to him, Turkey faces a threat from the US and NATO.

"We have been saying this for years. It is the US that endorses the terrorist PKK, supports FETO," Perincek added.

Since 2014, NATO led by the US have been supplying Ukraine with weapons in direct violation of the Minsk agreements, according to senior Russian officials briefed on the matter. The United Kingdom, Canada, France, Poland, Turkey, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania, and Estonia are also involved in weapons supplies to Ukraine worth billions of Dollars.

Russia has repeatedly warned that NATO's eastward expansion, as well as the emergence of the alliance's military infrastructure in the immediate vicinity of its borders imperils its national security.

