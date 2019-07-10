Nicholas Cobb, the chairman of the Westminster Russia Forum, a non-profit think tank promoting UK-Russian cultural, commercial and political relations, commended in his comments to Sputnik Russia's "Development of Parliamentarism" international forum and expressed hope that next year's edition would be "even better

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Nicholas Cobb, the chairman of the Westminster Russia Forum, a non-profit think tank promoting UK-Russian cultural, commercial and political relations, commended in his comments to Sputnik Russia's "Development of Parliamentarism" international forum and expressed hope that next year's edition would be "even better."

Cobb represented the United Kingdom at the parliamentary forum that was held under the auspices of the Russian parliament's lower house in Moscow last week. Delegations from over 130 countries took part in the event, 41 of which were represented by parliamentary speakers.

"The conversations were entirely free and fair. There was no direction of thought processes there. People were saying whatever they wanted.

For example, I had a very different opinion to some of those from different parts of the world. Generally, it was a good debate. Hopefully, there would be a good followups and next year would be even better," Cobb said.

During the parliamentary forum, the think tank chairman met members of the Russian lower house as well as delegates from Japan, China and South Korea, among others.

Anton Samoylenko, the deputy chairman of the Westminster Russia Forum, also commended the interparliamentary event in his comments to Sputnik and noted that Cobb's speech was positively received at the event. He said that he hoped that Russian-UK relations would go forward, adding that the forum was a good opportunity to build relations with public organizations in Russia.