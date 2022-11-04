UrduPoint.com

Chairman Of Ukraine's Accounting Chamber Resigns Over Corruption Scandal - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Chairman of Ukraine's Accounting Chamber Resigns Over Corruption Scandal - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Chairman of the Ukrainian Accounting Chamber Valeriy Patskan resigned following allegations of illegally receiving compensation for housing from the state budget during his tenure as a member of parliament, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said on Friday.

"Chairman of the Accounting Chamber Valeriy Patskan has submitted his resignation. On October 24, the Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor charged him with illegally receiving compensation for housing when he was a lawmaker," Goncharenko wrote on Telegram.

On October 24, Patskan confirmed reports about charges brought against him, adding that the information about his house and deals around it is "spread from time to time by self-interested individuals."

In October, Ukrainian media reported that the chief of the accounting chamber was suspected of illegally obtaining 117,650 hryvnias ($3,200) from the state budget in compensation for housing. The official received money from the budget of the Ukrainian parliament while he served as a lawmaker.

