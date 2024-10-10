Chairman PMYP arrives Dushanbe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUSHANBE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has arrived in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on the instructions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

On arrival at the airport, Roshan Rajab Zoda, Chairman of the Legislation and Rights Committee of the Representatives,Tajikistan welcomed the Rana Mashhood.

During his stay in Tajikistan, the Chairman PMYP will meet senior officials and ministers to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.