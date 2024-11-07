Chairman PMYP Attends Launching Ceremony Of "Bahrain’s Hope Network" For Youth Empowerment
MANAMA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Thursday attended the launch of the" Kingdom of Bahrain's Hope Network", an initiative aimed at empowering youth in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
During the launch event, Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan commended Bahrain's Minister for Youth Affairs, Rawan Bint Najeeb Towfeqi, for her exemplary efforts in conceptualizing and leading the Hope Network. He highlighted her commitment to youth empowerment as a commendable contribution to the global youth community, praising her vision of a platform where young voices can convene to discuss challenges, share development ideas, and drive positive change across borders.
Chairman Khan noted that the Hope Network represents a significant step towards achieving the SDGs by empowering the youth to become active agents of change.
"Empowering youth through international dialogue is essential for building a sustainable future," he stated. "Minister Towfeqi's leadership in this initiative reflects a shared commitment to advancing youth potential worldwide."
Mashhood expressed Pakistan's commitment to supporting initiatives like the Hope Network, which aligns closely with the Prime Minister's Youth Programme’s objectives of equipping young people with skills and opportunities to lead.
This landmark initiative focuses on fostering international collaboration and dialogue to address youth issues and advance sustainable development solutions globally, he added.
