Chairman PMYP Engages With Pakistani Diaspora In Dushanbe
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 09:30 PM
DUSHANBE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan engaged in a consequential dialogue with Pakistani students, academicians, and businessmen during his visit to Dushanbe, Tajikistan aimed to strengthen connections with the diaspora community, exploring opportunities for collaboration and mutual growth.
Rana Mashhood emphasised the importance of empowering youth and fostering international partnerships.
He highlighted the Prime Minister's Youth Programme's initiatives, such as the Youth business and Agriculture Loan Scheme, Skills Development Programme, and National Innovation Award, which aim to support young people's development and entrepreneurship.
The Chairman's engagement with the Pakistani diaspora in Tajikistan demonstrates the government's commitment to building bridges with overseas communities and leveraging their expertise to drive progress in Pakistan.
This visit marks a significant step towards deepening ties with the diaspora and exploring collaborative opportunities for the benefit of both Pakistan and Tajikistan.
Recent Stories
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
More Stories From World
-
Pogacar emulates icon Coppi with fourth straight Il Lombardia triumph32 minutes ago
-
Djokovic to face Sinner in blockbuster Shanghai Masters final1 hour ago
-
AFD workshop empowers South Asian journalists to tackle climate crisis reporting2 hours ago
-
Iran parliament speaker visits Beirut site of deadliest Israeli strike2 hours ago
-
Milton leaves at least 16 dead, millions without power in Florida3 hours ago
-
Ukraine, Russia say foiled dozens of drone attacks3 hours ago
-
UK's flagship investment summit suffers bumpy build-up3 hours ago
-
China-EU EV tariff talks in Brussels end with 'major differences': Beijing5 hours ago
-
Comoros shock Tunisia, Salah, Mbeumo strike in AFCON qualifiers6 hours ago
-
Alexei Navalny wrote he knew he would die in prison in new memoir6 hours ago
-
Nobel prize a timely reminder, Hiroshima locals say7 hours ago
-
FII Institute to unveil details about 8th edition of its annual conference on Tuesday7 hours ago