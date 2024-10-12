Open Menu

Chairman PMYP Engages With Pakistani Diaspora In Dushanbe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Chairman PMYP engages with Pakistani diaspora in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan engaged in a consequential dialogue with Pakistani students, academicians, and businessmen during his visit to Dushanbe, Tajikistan aimed to strengthen connections with the diaspora community, exploring opportunities for collaboration and mutual growth.

Rana Mashhood emphasised the importance of empowering youth and fostering international partnerships.

He highlighted the Prime Minister's Youth Programme's initiatives, such as the Youth business and Agriculture Loan Scheme, Skills Development Programme, and National Innovation Award, which aim to support young people's development and entrepreneurship.

The Chairman's engagement with the Pakistani diaspora in Tajikistan demonstrates the government's commitment to building bridges with overseas communities and leveraging their expertise to drive progress in Pakistan.

This visit marks a significant step towards deepening ties with the diaspora and exploring collaborative opportunities for the benefit of both Pakistan and Tajikistan.

