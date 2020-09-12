UrduPoint.com
Chairman Think Tank Pakistan (London) Strongly Condemns Horrific Rape Incident On Motorway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:54 PM

Chairman Think Tank Pakistan (London) strongly condemns horrific rape incident on Motorway

Farasat Latif, Chairman Think Tank Pakistan (London) on behalf of his organization has strongly condemned the horrific incident of rape on Lahore Sialkot motorway at the early hours of Thursday on September 10

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Farasat Latif, Chairman Think Tank Pakistan (London) on behalf of his organization has strongly condemned the horrific incident of rape on Lahore Sialkot motorway at the early hours of Thursday on September 10.

In a statement issued here on Saturday,Farasat Latif urged the govt to take swift and strict action against the culprits.

He also emphasized the need to inculcate long outstanding Police Reforms in Punjab and other provinces.

"This incident clearly depicts the importance of enforcement of Police Order 2002 which will help reduce such incidents", he remarked.

The Police, he said must be adequately equipped to encounter any such criminal occurrences.

Mr Farasat also sympathizes with the victim and assures to provide all moral and legal support possible to appease the impact that may have on the lady.

The Chairman Think Tank Pakistan (London) Farasat latif also stressed on law enforcement agencies to take all necessarymeasures to provide speedy justice to the victim .

