Open Menu

Chairperson Of African Union Says No Sign That Zelenskyy Interested In Peace Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Chairperson of African Union Says No Sign That Zelenskyy Interested in Peace Plan

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The creators of the African peace initiative on the conflict in Ukraine did not receive any evidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is interested in the peace plan, the chairman of the African Union, President of the Union of the Comoros Assoumani told Sputnik on Thursday.

"This position, that he (Zelenskyy) demands to meet certain conditions before starting negotiations, seems to be well know all over the world. But we still have not received any compelling evidence that he is interested (in the peace plan)," Assoumani said.

The president added that the initiators of the African peace plan previously discussed the situation with Zelenskyy in detail.

"We recommended that he sits down (at the negotiating table) and talks, while he wants to set his conditions before starting any discussion. This is understandable, but maybe not justified, because we are initiating a discussion to find a solution. But if we have solutions before negotiations, what is the point of discussing at all? Well, nevertheless, we saw that he still took note very sincerely. He took note that it is impossible to achieve results with weapons. This remains to be discussed," Assoumani concluded.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Comoros All

Recent Stories

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, t ..

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announce ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

8 hours ago
 24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

9 hours ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

9 hours ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

9 hours ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

9 hours ago
Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

9 hours ago
 Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

9 hours ago
 CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

10 hours ago
 US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling ' ..

US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling 'Fine' After Falling Silent at ..

9 hours ago
 New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

10 hours ago
 Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Put ..

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

10 hours ago

More Stories From World