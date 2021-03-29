'Challenge still ahead' to free Suez ship: salvage firm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The head of a Dutch salvage firm helping shift a container ship from the Suez Canal warned Monday that "the challenge is still ahead" despite some success in moving it, as the bow remains stuck.

"The good news is that the stern is free but in our view that was the easier part. The challenge is still ahead, because you really have to slide the ship, with the weight it is carrying," Boskalis chief executive Peter Berdowski told Dutch public radio.