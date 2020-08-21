UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Challenger Voices Defiance As Belarus Cracks Down

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:35 PM

Challenger voices defiance as Belarus cracks down

Belarus opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya voiced defiance on Friday after President Alexander Lukashenko's government opened a criminal probe into attempts to "seize power".

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Belarus opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya voiced defiance on Friday after President Alexander Lukashenko's government opened a criminal probe into attempts to "seize power".

In her first public comments since fleeing to Lithuania, Tikhanovskaya said Belarusians would "never accept the current leadership again" after a crackdown on mass protests following a disputed August 9 election.

"They can never forgive and forget all the violence that our citizens have suffered," she said.

Tikhanovskaya, a political novice who only put forward her candidacy when her blogger husband was arrested ahead of the vote, also told reporters she loved her homeland and planned to return "when I feel safe there".

"It should be clear to the president that there is a need for change.

I hope that good sense prevails and the people will be heard and there will be new elections," she said, declining to comment on whether she would be a candidate in any fresh vote.

A nervous-looking Tikhanovskaya also refused to answer questions about her own safety or about what compelled her to leave Belarus in the aftermath of the election.

"As for threats, you know I don't think I would like to discuss this question now," she said in English.

"Every person in our country feels fear and is scared now, but it's our mission to step over all our fears and move further."Supporters and the Lithuanian government have said she had little choice but to leave after coming under intense pressure from the authorities during a meeting at the Central Election Commission in Minsk.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Minsk Belarus Lithuania August Criminals All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Religious harmony need of the hour: MYC

1 minute ago

Ministries, divisions asked to write 'Khatam-un-Na ..

1 minute ago

Floods Deprive 300,000 Yemenis of Homes, Thousands ..

1 minute ago

Hasil Bizenjo laid to rest at his ancestral town

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 Fears Keep Satisfaction Levels in US at 9 ..

5 minutes ago

Sixteen Unaccompanied Migrant Children Leave Greek ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.