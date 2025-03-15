Challenges Abound For Next Head Of US Aviation Regulator
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 11:10 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) When US President Donald Trump nominates a new head for the Federal Aviation Administration, they will inherit an agency in turmoil over plane-maker Boeing's safety record, a fatal collision over Washington, and Elon Musk's government job cuts.
According to aviation industry journal The Air Current, the frontrunner for the high-pressure role is Bryan Bedford, head since 1999 of expanding Indiana-based regional carrier Republic Airways.
Republic says with Bedford at the helm the airline has grown from an annual revenue of $85 million from 36 aircraft to $1.
3 billion per year and 200 planes, serving routes between 80 US and Canadian cities.
If chosen for the FAA, he will take over from 63-year-old lawyer Mike Whitaker, the federal aviation regulator's fourth administrator since 2019, who announced in December that he would resign on January 20 -- Trump's inauguration day.
Whoever the new chief is will face several immediate challenges.
The FAA is keeping a close watch on US giant Boeing, which has suffered a series of recent incidents calling into question the manufacturer's safety culture.
