Challenges abound for next head of US aviation regulator

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) When US President Donald Trump nominates a new head for the Federal Aviation Administration, they will inherit an agency in turmoil over plane-maker Boeing's safety record, a fatal collision over Washington, and Elon Musk's government job cuts.

According to aviation industry journal The Air Current, the frontrunner for the high-pressure role is Bryan Bedford, head since 1999 of expanding Indiana-based regional carrier Republic Airways.

Republic says with Bedford at the helm the airline has grown from an annual revenue of $85 million from 36 aircraft to $1.

3 billion per year and 200 planes, serving routes between 80 US and Canadian cities.

If chosen for the FAA, he will take over from 63-year-old lawyer Mike Whitaker, the federal aviation regulator's fourth administrator since 2019, who announced in December that he would resign on January 20 -- Trump's inauguration day.

Whoever the new chief is will face several immediate challenges.

The FAA is keeping a close watch on US giant Boeing, which has suffered a series of recent incidents calling into question the manufacturer's safety culture.