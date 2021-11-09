(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Chile's parliament, has approved the impeachment of President Sebastian Pinera, the lawmakers said on Tuesday.

"By 78 votes in favor, 67 votes against and with three abstentions, the Chamber of Deputies approves the impeachment of President Sebastian Pinera," the lawmakers said, adding that the Senate "will make a decision.

The decision was made two weeks before the presidential election in Chile, in which Pinera is not participating.