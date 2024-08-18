Champions Inter held at Genoa, Milan snatch dramatic Torino draw

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Late penalty drama cost Inter Milan a winning start to their Serie A title defence as the champions had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Genoa, while AC Milan came back from two goals down to claim a last-gasp 2-2 draw with Torino.

Former Milan attacker Junior Messias snatched a point for Genoa in the fifth minute of stoppage time after ramming home the leveller from his own saved spot-kick, given after Inter defender Yann Bisseck was penalised for a clumsy handball as he tried to head clear.

Bisseck's mistake cost Inter a win which looked to be have been secured by Marcus Thuram goals in each half following Alessandro Vogliacco's shock early opener for hosts Genoa.

"We're disappointed because the boys put in a very professional performance," said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

"We played very well in the first half and created plenty but conceded an unlucky goal.

.. If you let in two goals like we did tonight then it becomes difficult to win matches.

"When a team like ours goes ahead when we did we cannot concede, especially not a goal like we did."

France forward Thuram thought he had won the game for Inter when with six minutes remaining he delicately dinked home Davide Frattesi's pass, a goal which was initially chalked off for offside but then given after a VAR check.

Thuram was Inter's most dangerous player as he also forced two super saves from Pierluigi Gollini and won a penalty in the 34th minute which was then revoked following a check on his clash with Milan Badelj.

The draw wasn't a just great result for Genoa because they were playing the reigning champions but also because Alberto Gilardino's team lost key players in the transfer window and have been hit with a wave of injuries.