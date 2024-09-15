Champions Italy, Argentina qualify for Davis Cup final eight

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Defending champions Italy qualified for the Davis Cup final eight on Saturday without playing as Argentina advanced with a dominant 3-0 win over Finland.

Italy and Argentina join Spain, Australia, the United States and Germany, who are already through to the eight-team finals in Malaga, Spain from November 19-24.

On Sunday, the last two places are up for grabs with Britain needing to beat Canada 3-0 at home in Manchester to take the Group D berth ahead of the Canadians.

All is to play for in Group A between Brazil, Belgium and the Netherlands, depending on the result of the clash between the Dutch and Italy.

In Bologna, Italy advanced thanks to Brazil's 2-1 victory over Belgium.

Brazil's Thiago Monteiro beat Belgian Zizou Bergs 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 after Joao Fonseca defeated Raphael Collignon 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.

Belgium kept their slim hopes alive thanks to their doubles victory.

In Group D, Guillermo Coria's Argentina powered back after 2-1 to Canada on Tuesday crushing last year's semi-finalists Finland.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry beat Eero Vasa 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 with Francisco Cerundolo battling past Otto Virtanen 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 6-0

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni survived dropping their opening set to take the doubles. Argentina return to the last eight for the first time since 2019.

"We knew we had to win 3-0," said Gonzalez.

Etcheverry added: "The Davis Cup was a tournament I always dreamed about as a child. It was so important to get the first point.

"

In China, Reilly Opelka saved two match points, with Brandon Nakashima also winning as the United States beat Germany 2-1 to take top spot in Group C.

Both 32-times tournament winners USA and Germany were already through to the final eight but were playing for top spot in the group which helps determine seeding.

Bob Bryan's US team made it three wins out of three having also defeated Slovakia and Chile.

Opelka beat Germany's Henri Squire 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (11/9), 6-3 in Zhuhai with Nakashima easing past Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 6-2.

Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz won the doubles rubber.

In World Group 1, Novak Djokovic eased to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Ioannis Xilas as Serbia took a 2-0 lead over Greece.

The 37-year-old world number four, who won the Davis Cup with Serbia in 2010, wrapped up the match in just 45 minutes.

Earlier Miomir Kecmanovic gave Serbia a 1-0 lead with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Aristotelis Thanos.

Djokovic is playing his first match since losing in the third round of the US Open.

"It is always a great pleasure to play here," said Djokovic.

"This may be the last time I will play in front of this audience. The format is changing.

"It's been seven years since I last played the Davis Cup here. I don't know if I have seven more years of my career. We'll see, some young tennis players who will defend the colours of the national team need to take over the helm."

Casper Ruud secured a 3-1 win for Norway in their World Group I tie against Portugal.