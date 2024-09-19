Champions Italy to face Argentina in Davis Cup Final 8

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Champions Italy will face Argentina in the Davis Cup Final 8 in November after the draw was made for the knockout stage on Thursday.

Also in the top half of the draw, the United States face Australia while in the bottom half, 2022 champions Canada take on Germany and Spain play the Netherlands.

Sixteen teams competed last week in the group stage of the Davis Cup finals in Bologna, Manchester, Valencia and Zhuhai, with the group winners and runners-up at each venue advancing in the annual men's team competition.

The eight quarter-finalists will compete to be crowned 2024 champions in Malaga, Spain, from November 19 to 24, with knockout ties consisting of two singles matches and a doubles match.

Italy were without recently crowned US Open champion Jannik Sinner for the group stage, at which they won all three of their ties, but he could return in Spain.

The world number one could face third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the title match on November 24 as Italy and the hosts are on opposite sides of the draw.

Davis Cup quarter-final draw:

Italy v Argentina, United States v Australia, Germany v Canada, Netherlands v Spain