Open Menu

Champions Italy To Face Argentina In Davis Cup Final 8

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Champions Italy to face Argentina in Davis Cup Final 8

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Champions Italy will face Argentina in the Davis Cup Final 8 in November after the draw was made for the knockout stage on Thursday.

Also in the top half of the draw, the United States face Australia while in the bottom half, 2022 champions Canada take on Germany and Spain play the Netherlands.

Sixteen teams competed last week in the group stage of the Davis Cup finals in Bologna, Manchester, Valencia and Zhuhai, with the group winners and runners-up at each venue advancing in the annual men's team competition.

The eight quarter-finalists will compete to be crowned 2024 champions in Malaga, Spain, from November 19 to 24, with knockout ties consisting of two singles matches and a doubles match.

Italy were without recently crowned US Open champion Jannik Sinner for the group stage, at which they won all three of their ties, but he could return in Spain.

The world number one could face third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the title match on November 24 as Italy and the hosts are on opposite sides of the draw.

Davis Cup quarter-final draw:

Italy v Argentina, United States v Australia, Germany v Canada, Netherlands v Spain

Related Topics

World Australia Canada Germany Zhuhai Bologna Malaga Valencia Manchester Argentina Spain Italy United States Netherlands November All From Top US Open

Recent Stories

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

3 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

6 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

6 hours ago
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

7 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

7 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

1 day ago

More Stories From World