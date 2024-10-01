Open Menu

Champions League Can Put Asian Women's Football On Map, Say Players

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Champions League can put Asian women's football on map, say players

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Women's football in Asia can close the gap on Europe and North America with this week's launch of the AFC Women's Champions League, say players from top Japanese side Urawa Reds Ladies.

The women's game has exploded in popularity in Europe in recent years, with clubs in England, Spain and Germany enjoying record attendances and investment.

Women's football in North America is also in rude health but Asia has fallen behind since Japan became the continent's first and only World Cup winners in 2011.

Asian football chiefs are aiming to give the women's club game a shot in the arm when the Champions League kicks off on Thursday.

Urawa won an invitational continental competition that served as a test event last season, and defender Yu Endo has her sights set on this year's title.

"Compared to Europe, women's football in Asia isn't as established yet and compared to the US, there are less players," she told AFP.

"I think having a big tournament like this will mean more people coming out to watch games and helping to establish women's football.

"If Urawa Reds win the Asian title, I think people around the world will take more interest in women's football in Japan," she added.

The competition features 12 teams from across the Asian Football Confederation region, although East Asia is more heavily represented.

Organisers say the winning team "can expect at least $1.3 million in prize money".

Endo says financial incentives give "motivation" to players whose salaries are dwarfed by those of their male counterparts.

But she also wants to make history as the tournament's first champions.

"I want Urawa Reds to be the team that takes on the rest of the world representing Asia," she said.

Last season's invitational competition saw Urawa beat South Korea's Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels 2-1 in May, in a final which almost did not take place.

The AFC informed the teams in March that the final would be scrapped, with no official reason made public.

The game eventually went ahead after a late U-turn but Urawa's Rion Ishikawa said it was a difficult experience for the players.

"We played the group stage and we were aiming to win the title, so we had nowhere to get rid of that frustration," said Ishikawa, a Japan international who has played at the World Cup and Olympics.

"Eventually we were able to host the match and we felt we really had to win it."

The AFC say the Champions League will usher in "a new dawn for the women's game in Asia".

The tournament starts with three groups of four teams playing in centralised locations, before moving to a knockout competition from the quarter-finals.

The final is set to take place in late May next year.

Ishikawa says that, for Urawa, "the goal is to become champions of Asia".

"The Champions League group stage comes when we're still in our domestic league season but we want to show what a strong team we are," she said.

"We want to become a bigger team on the world stage and winning the Asian Champions League would help that."

Related Topics

Football World Europe Germany Male Incheon Spain Japan South Korea Money March May Women Olympics Event From Top Hyundai Asia Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024

27 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

18 hours ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

21 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

21 hours ago
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

21 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

21 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

21 hours ago
 What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

21 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

21 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

21 hours ago

More Stories From World