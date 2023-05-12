UrduPoint.com

Champions League Final May Be Moved From Turkey To Portugal Over Election Unrest - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The Champions League final could be moved to the Stadium of Light in Portugal's capital Lisbon from Istanbul due to anticipated civil unrest after the presidential election in Turkey, Daily Mail reported on Thursday, citing sources with the Union of European Football Associations (EUFA).

The Champions League final is scheduled to be held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 10, and Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14, with the second round of the election having been scheduled for May 28 if no candidate gains 50% of votes.

According to the report, UEFA has made an informal approach to the Portuguese Football Federation about moving the Champions League final to Lisbon in the event of unrest in Istanbul after the elections. UEFA would be reluctant to move the final from Turkey as it has already been moved twice in 2020 and 2021, the report said.

According to sources, there were no plans to move the event from Turkey, but UEFA may be forced to make a late decision on the issue to ensure the safety of fans.

