Champions League Kings Madrid Deliver On Celebration Promise
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Real Madrid celebrated the Spanish title with thousands of supporters in May, pledging to return in June with the Champions League trophy.
Los Blancos delivered on their promise, defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley to claim a record 15th European Cup on Saturday.
The triumphant players hit the city's usual celebration hotspots on Sunday and are set to end up at the club's Santiago Bernabeu stadium where the party will finish, for now at least.
Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe's expected signing in the coming days should see the festivities continue.
"Vinicius, Ballon d'Or" chants were heard at intervals from fans throughout the afternoon, after the Brazilian netted Madrid's second goal in the final to clinch victory.
Dani Carvajal had opened the scoring with his first Champions League goal for eight seasons, against the run of play after Dortmund had dominated.
However, as they so often tend to do, Madrid found a way to survive and ultimately thrive.
The team's stars, led by president Florentino Perez, made their first stop at the city's Almudena cathedral.
"I don't know which team Jesus would support, but I know that.
.. he would surely appreciate this cup," said the cardinal archbishop of Madrid, Jose Cobo, who was left with a replica trophy.
The team then returned to the Madrid regional government's headquarters to present another replica to president Isabel Diaz Ayuso, whom they also met after winning La Liga.
"If we are here, it's because there's good news," said Real Madrid captain Nacho. "Once again we are champions of Europe. It seems easy to say -- 15 time champions... I hope it's many more times."
Nacho, along with Carvajal, the retiring Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, reached a career sixth Champions League victory, equalling the all-time record set by former Madrid winger Paco Gento well over half a century earlier.
Germany international Kroos was singled out for special praise by chief Perez, having set up Carvajal's winner in his final match for Madrid after a decade at the club.
"We are the kings of Europe," sang Carvajal to thousands of white-shirted fans massed in a central square, Puerta del Sol, before calling on Kroos to take the spotlight.
"Three weeks ago I promised you we'd be back," said Kroos, while fans chanted for him to stay.
"Many thanks for ten unforgettable years, I have no more words," added Kroos.
