Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Spain kicked off their Women's Nations League title defence by fighting back to snatch a thrilling 3-2 win over Belgium on Friday while European champions England were held to a 1-1 draw in Portugal.

In Valencia, Mariam Toloba gave Belgium a surprise early lead against 2023 World Cup winners Spain and Tessa Wullaert struck a second in the 72nd minute.

Spain, who will be among the favourites at Euro 2025 this summer, where they will face Belgium again, pulled a goal back through Claudia Pina to spark their comeback.

Lucia Garcia levelled in stoppage time and Benfica's Cristina Martin-Prieto blasted home with virtually the final touch of the game to complete the job.

Spain were without injured two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, as well as World Cup star Jenni Hermoso, whom coach Montse Tome did not call up.

The 34-year-old won her sexual assault case against disgraced former Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales this week.

Belgium coach Elisabet Gunnarsdottir was taking charge of her first match at the helm, in which she could not have asked for a tougher challenge.

In Euro 2025 qualifying last year Spain thumped Belgium 9-0 across the two games.

"I'm very happy, the group deserved it. We had to get the three points here," said Spain's match-winner Martin-Prieto, who was a late call-up after Amaiur Sarriegi was injured.

- 'Not thinking of Euros' -

In the same section, England and Portugal finished level at 1-1 in Portimao.

Alessio Russo gave England a 15th-minute lead with a close-range tap-in from a cross by Lucy Bronze.

However, they were pegged back with 14 minutes left when substitute Kika Nazareth deservedly equalised after beating Grace Clinton before curling the ball into the corner of the net.

"They scored a great goal but we could've done better there," said England coach Sarina Wiegman whose team will defend their European title in Switzerland later this year.

"I'm not thinking about the Euros. I'm just thinking about next Wednesday against Spain. It will be a tough game and we'll try to win it."

In a repeat of last year's third place play-off, the Netherlands were indebted to two goals from Lineth Beerensteyn for a 2-2 draw with Germany in Breda.

Germany won the play-off in 2024 by 2-0 to qualify for the Paris Olympics where they went on to secure the bronze medal.

On Friday, Beerensteyn, who plays club football in Germany for Wolfsburg, saw her 15th-minute opener equalised by Lea Schueller on the stroke of half-time.

Sjoeke Nuesken edged Germany in front five minutes into the second period after being set-up by Jule Brand before Beerensteyn, the top scorer in last season's tournament, made sure of a point for the Dutch in the 66th minute with a header from Chastity Grant's cross.

France, runners-up to Spain in 2024, edged out Norway 1-0 in Toulouse thanks to a 73rd-minute goal from Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

The match saw Eugenie Le Sommer come off the bench to equal Sandrine Soubeyrand's record of 198 caps for France.