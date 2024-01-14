Championship leaders Leicester slump to shock loss at Coventry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Coventry struck three times in the final 11 minutes plus stoppage time to beat Leicester 3-1 and inflict just the Championship leaders' fourth defeat of the season.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's controversial penalty had given the visitors the lead against the run of play on 44 minutes.

But Leicester were reduced to 10 men in first-half stoppage time when Abdul Fatawu was shown a straight red card.

A first defeat in 11 Championship games means Leicester's cushion in the automatic promotion places could be cut to 10 points by the end of the day should Southampton win at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Victory maintains Coventry's upward momentum as a nine-game unbeaten run has carried last season's beaten playoff finalists back into the top six.

The home side had enjoyed much the better of the first half but still found themselves behind when Bobby Thomas was penalised for wiping out Dewsbury-Hall after he took the ball.

The Leicester midfielder coolly slotted home the resulting spot-kick.

But the visitors lost their heads moments later when Fatawu, who had earlier been warned to calm down by teammate Wout Faes, cleaned out Jake Bidwell and was instantly shown a red card.

It took Coventry time to make their man advantage count, but Callum O'Hare opened the floodgates when the midfielder curled home from inside the box.

Milan van Ewijk then put the Sky Blues ahead on 88 minutes after Leicester failed to clear a corner.

And O'Hare set the seal on a famous Midlands derby win for the home side in stoppage time when he volleyed home.

Second-placed Ipswich took advantage of Leicester's slip to cut the gap to seven points as they came from behind to beat Sunderland 2-1 at Portman Road.

Conor Chaplin headed the winner 15 minutes from full-time after Kayden Jackson had cancelled out Jack Clarke's 26th-minute opener for Sunderland.

Southampton moved within 10 points of Leicester with a 4-0 rout of Sheffield Wednesday at St Mary's.

Goals from Che Adams, Adam Armstrong, Ryan Fraser and Sekou Mara kept the Saints, who are now unbeaten in 19 games, in the hunt for automatic promotion.

Leeds also kept up the pressure with a 3-0 win at Cardiff.

Patrick Bamford and Dan James scored in the first half and Georginio Rutter wrapped up the win late on after Crysencio Summerville had hit the post from the penalty spot.

West Brom maintained their challenge by thrashing Blackburn 4-1 at The Hawthorns.

Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough won 3-1 at Millwall to cap a memorable week after beating Chelsea 1-0 in Tuesday's League Cup semi-final first leg.

Jordan James scored a last-gasp equaliser as Birmingham claimed a 2-2 draw against Swansea at St Andrews in Tony Mowbray's first game in charge of the hosts.