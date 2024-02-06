Chance For Italy's Toxic Steelworks To Finally Go Green
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Doctor Maria Grazia Serra's patients have been "breathing, eating and drinking" toxins from Taranto's steelworks for decades, but a dispute over the vast Italian plant could finally see its ecological conversion.
Italy's hard-right government is set to decide this week whether to place the debt-ridden former Ilva plant under state administration, in a bid to secure production and thousands of jobs in a region with crippling unemployment.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni considers the site a strategic asset, but experts, authorities, residents and doctors are urging her to look beyond short-term measures to keep the site afloat.
"If we want to try to relaunch production in compliance with European policies, we have no choice but to shut down the sources of pollution, radically converting the plant's technologies," Taranto mayor Rinaldo Melucci told parliament last week.
The steelworks, which dates from the 1960s and is one of Europe's largest, has been dogged by legal and political battles since 2012 over its killer emissions, with experts linking thousands of deaths to exposure to pollutants.
ArcelorMittal, the world's second-largest steelmaker, took control in 2018, pledging to boost production to eight million tonnes in 2025 while cleaning up the site, which runs along a stretch of the coastal city.
Among other measures, it installed giant coverings over huge stockpiles of iron-ore and coal, designed to prevent red and black toxic dust from blowing towards houses, parks and schools.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From World
-
EU unveils 2040 climate targets in political tightrope act16 minutes ago
-
President in troubled times: Senegal's Macky Sall16 minutes ago
-
Toyota raises annual net profit forecast as chip shortage eases26 minutes ago
-
Second century for Williamson as New Zealand extend lead past 50036 minutes ago
-
Aid push to Gaza frustrated as Israel shells food convoys: UN56 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Australia v West Indies 3rd ODI scores1 hour ago
-
Bumrah, Bazball and spin: Talking points after two India-England Tests1 hour ago
-
Toyota raises annual net profit forecast as chip shortage eases1 hour ago
-
Turkmenistan faces 'parallel reality' media landscape1 hour ago
-
UK's King Charles III diagnosed with cancer2 hours ago
-
Storm clouds gather around France coach Galthie ahead of Scots match2 hours ago
-
New Zealand v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard2 hours ago