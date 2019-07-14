UrduPoint.com
Chancellor Hammond Says UK To Be Unable To Control Situation In Case Of No-Deal Brexit

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has told BBC that despite spending over 4 billion Pounds (over $5 billion) on preparations for a no-deal Brexit, London will not be able to fully control what happens if the United Kingdom leaves the European Union without an accord, because many of the levers are held by Brussels and private businesses.

"We can't [control what happens after no-deal withdrawal], because many of the levers are held by others: the EU 27, or private businesses. We can seek to persuade them, but we can't control it," Hammond told BBC Panorama when asked whether the United Kingdom was not able to control what a no-deal Brexit would be like.

UK citizens voted to leave the European Union over three years ago, but the United Kingdom is still struggling to reach a consensus on the withdrawal conditions.

Brexit already resulted in the resignation of two UK prime ministers, David Cameron and Theresa May, over the former's defeat in the Brexit referendum and the latter's failure to complete the country's withdrawal from the bloc.

The United Kingdom now has until October 31 to come up with some other arrangements or crash out of the European Union without an agreement at all.

