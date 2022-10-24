UrduPoint.com

Chancellor Hunt, Foreign Secretary Cleverly Among Candidates For New UK Cabinet - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Chancellor Hunt, Foreign Secretary Cleverly Among Candidates for New UK Cabinet - Reports

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, former Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, and former Health Secretary Sajid Javid are among possible candidates for positions in the new cabinet under incoming UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, The Times newspaper reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, former Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, and former Health Secretary Sajid Javid are among possible candidates for positions in the new cabinet under incoming UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, The Times newspaper reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Sunak became the head of the ruling Conservative Party, and as such, the country's next prime minister.

According to The Times, Sunak is likely to keep Hunt in office as chancellor, as Hunt supported Sunak's candidacy for the party leadership after Boris Johnson's resignation in July.

Acting Foreign Secretary Cleverly is a key candidate to head the UK Foreign Office, The Times said, adding that Raab and Javid, former justice and health secretaries respectively, as well as Penny Mordaunt, Sunak's competitor in the electoral race to become the next leader of the Conservatives, may be envisaged as Cleverly's successor as well.

Acting Home Secretary Grant Shapps, who was appointed to his position shortly before Liz Truss's resignation, could stay in office. However, Suella Braverman, Shapps' predecessor, and Michael Gove, a former housing secretary, might also be considered as alternative candidates, The Times said.

On October 20, Truss announced her resignation as UK prime minister, less than two months after her appointment as Boris Johnson's successor, becoming the shortest-serving head of government in UK history.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Foreign Office United Kingdom May July October Government Cabinet Race Housing

Recent Stories

Huge challenges facing Sunak, UK's fifth PM in six ..

Huge challenges facing Sunak, UK's fifth PM in six years

9 minutes ago
 Russia Sent Letter to UN About 'Dirty Bomb' in Ukr ..

Russia Sent Letter to UN About 'Dirty Bomb' in Ukraine to Show Moscow Not Involv ..

9 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Decline 14% at Closure, Fall ..

Gas Futures in Europe Decline 14% at Closure, Fall to $985 Per 1,000 Cubic Meter ..

9 minutes ago
 India's Modi congratulates incoming UK PM Rishi Su ..

India's Modi congratulates incoming UK PM Rishi Sunak

11 minutes ago
 Zardari strongly condemns sloganeering against ins ..

Zardari strongly condemns sloganeering against institutions

11 minutes ago
 Hashmi Notezai grieves over death of Arshad Sharif ..

Hashmi Notezai grieves over death of Arshad Sharif

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.