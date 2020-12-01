UrduPoint.com
Chancellor Kurz On Purchasing Russia's Sputnik V: Austria To Follow EU's Vaccine Plan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:10 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, commenting on the possibility of using Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in the country, said that it would be more reasonable to adhere to the EU's vaccine procurement plan.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said small consignments of the Sputnik V vaccine would begin to be supplied to the country in December, and larger ones in January. He also said the Hungarian authorities would be glad if they could start production of the Russian vaccine in the country, but that it would take up to 18 months.

A journalist for the Austrian tv channel Puls24 said Hungary could use the Sputnik V vaccine and asked if Austria was considering such a possibility.

"Here we are counting on the European procurement program. We have signed supply contracts with six enterprises. The first will soon register vaccines, for example, Pfizer and others. I think it is rational to rely on those suppliers with whom we already have contractual obligations," Kurz said.

Earlier, he admitted that vaccination against COVID-19 could begin in the republic at the end of December.

