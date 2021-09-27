UrduPoint.com

Chancellor Merkel's Leadership Role Will Be Brief Amid Ongoing Coalition Talks - Expert

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 12:56 PM

Chancellor Merkel's Leadership Role Will Be Brief Amid Ongoing Coalition Talks - Expert

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel will remain at the helm of the government while the coalition negotiations go in full swing after the latest elections, with indications that formation of new cabinet will be concluded sooner, Nils Diederich, German political scientist, professor at the Free University of Berlin, told Sputnik. after the latest elections

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel will remain at the helm of the government while the coalition negotiations go in full swing after the latest elections, with indications that formation of new cabinet will be concluded sooner, Nils Diederich, German political scientist, professor at the Free University of Berlin, told Sputnik. after the latest elections

The voting to the Bundestag was held in Germany on September 26. As the parties are negotiating to create a coalition, Merkel is due to remain in her post under the national Constitution. While there are formally no limits on terms of forming a coalition, the record high was six months in the 2017 elections.

The parties are determined to prevent this scenario, Diederich is convinced.

"I think that all the participants this year want to avoid such a marathon. And besides, the Free Democrats (FDP, the party which prevented the creation of the first coalition in 2017) will lose confidence if they go to negotiations again and eventually withdraw from them. Therefore, now the situation is favorable for coalition negotiations between the Social Democrats (CSU), the Greens, and the Free Democrats. In the background, there are negotiations between the Social Democrats, the Greens, and the Left, but I think this is unlikely. In any case, I believe that everyone has a desire to make sure that the negotiations do not last as long as in 2017," the expert said.

Germany rarely sees elections as tense as this year's, he added.

No option of the future coalition should be ruled out, including the Grand coalition, that is, the government involving the CDU (the Christian Democratic Union of Germany)/CSU and the SPD, even though the leaders of CDU and SPD, Armin Laschet and Olaf Scholz, apparently rejected this path, speaking in favor of a three-way coalition.

Scholz is in favor of the CDU going to the opposition, Diederich noted.

"This means that he (Scholz) wants a coalition against the CDU. But this does not mean that he excludes a Grand coalition," he said.

The Grand coalition is possible despite all the signals from the parties, the expert said.

"The Social Democrats and the Greens clearly showed at the last round of debates of the candidates for the chancellor (post) that they would prefer to rule together. But they will probably need a coalition partner. They are either Free Democrats or the Left. But if nothing happens with both parties, then it is very likely that a CDU/CSU coalition with the Social Democrats will be necessary as the last option. I think this is unlikely, but it is not excluded," Diederich explained.

The SPD is leading in the race with nearly 26% of the votes, followed by the CDU with almost 19%, then the Greens with nearly 15%, the FDP with over 11%, and the Alternative for Germany gathering some 10%, according to the latest results of the electoral commission.

Related Topics

German Germany Marathon Berlin Angela Merkel September Democrats 2017 Christian Post All From Government Cabinet Race Opposition

Recent Stories

Nearly Half of Germans Prefer SPD's Nominee Scholz ..

Nearly Half of Germans Prefer SPD's Nominee Scholz as New Chancellor - Poll

55 seconds ago
 A free eye camp held in district Sukkur

A free eye camp held in district Sukkur

56 seconds ago
 Scholz Believes New German Government Should Be Fo ..

Scholz Believes New German Government Should Be Formed by Social Democrats, FDP, ..

58 seconds ago
 DAX opens up after tight German election result

DAX opens up after tight German election result

59 seconds ago
 Fawad voices concerns over anti-Muslim policies of ..

Fawad voices concerns over anti-Muslim policies of Indian Govt

20 minutes ago
 Afghan envoy from Ghani govt should vacate UN seat ..

Afghan envoy from Ghani govt should vacate UN seat: FM

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.